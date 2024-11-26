Evolution Mining Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Evolution Mining Limited (AU:EVN) has released an update.

Evolution Mining Limited has announced a change in director James Askew’s interest, with the acquisition of 19,078 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and 6,397 Share Rights under the NED Equity Plan. This increase brings his total to over a million Fully Paid Ordinary Shares and additional Share Rights, reflecting a strategic move in line with company incentive plans.

