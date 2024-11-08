Evolent Health price target lowered to $27 from $43 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides lowered the firm’s price target on Evolent Health (EVH) to $27 from $43 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares following Q3 results. Negative prior-period developments for claims processed from September through early November drove $24M of higher-than-expected costs, while the cost trend that accelerated in August and September drove an additional $18M in unexpected Q3 medical expenses, primarily within the company’s oncology line, JMP told investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EVH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.