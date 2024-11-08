Evolent Health price target lowered to $27 from $43 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides lowered the firm’s price target on Evolent Health (EVH) to $27 from $43 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares following Q3 results. Negative prior-period developments for claims processed from September through early November drove $24M of higher-than-expected costs, while the cost trend that accelerated in August and September drove an additional $18M in unexpected Q3 medical expenses, primarily within the company’s oncology line, JMP told investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EVH:
- Evolent Health falls -42.8%
- Evolent Health falls -42.0%
- Evolent Health price target lowered to $23 from $36 at Canaccord
- Evolent Health downgraded at Stephens amid surging cancer costs
- Evolent Health downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.