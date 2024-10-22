News & Insights

Stocks

Evoke Pharma Appoints Benjamin Smeal as Director

October 22, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Evoke Pharma ( (EVOK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. has appointed Benjamin Smeal as a Class II director with a term expiring at the 2027 annual meeting. Smeal, a seasoned investor with a background in public equities and hedge funds, will serve on key committees, bringing valuable expertise to the board. As part of the non-employee director compensation program, he receives stock options and cash compensation, enhancing the company’s strategic direction and governance.

Learn more about EVOK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.