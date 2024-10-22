Evoke Pharma Appoints Benjamin Smeal as Director

Evoke Pharma ( (EVOK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. has appointed Benjamin Smeal as a Class II director with a term expiring at the 2027 annual meeting. Smeal, a seasoned investor with a background in public equities and hedge funds, will serve on key committees, bringing valuable expertise to the board. As part of the non-employee director compensation program, he receives stock options and cash compensation, enhancing the company’s strategic direction and governance.

Learn more about EVOK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.