Evogene price target lowered to $11.25 from $15 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Evogene (EVGN) to $11.25 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The results were at the lower end of expectations as the Casterra Castor seed revenues are delayed by an extended rain season in Africa, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced its Q4 and 2025 forecasts. The next key catalyst remains the revenue ramp for the Castor seed business, adds Alliance.

