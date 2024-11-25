News & Insights

Stocks

Evogene price target lowered to $11.25 from $15 at Alliance Global Partners

November 25, 2024 — 11:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Alliance Global Partners lowered the firm’s price target on Evogene (EVGN) to $11.25 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The results were at the lower end of expectations as the Casterra Castor seed revenues are delayed by an extended rain season in Africa, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm reduced its Q4 and 2025 forecasts. The next key catalyst remains the revenue ramp for the Castor seed business, adds Alliance.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EVGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.