Evogene announces collaboration with Google Cloud

Evogene (EVGN) announced a collaboration with Google Cloud (GOOG, GOOGL) to develop a cutting-edge foundation model for generative small molecule de novo design, propelling Evogene’s ChemPass AI tech-engine to new levels of innovation. ChemPass AI is a computational technology platform that directs and accelerates the discovery and development of novel products based on small molecules. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to advance the discovery and development of novel small molecules for drug development, sustainable crop protection, and other innovative products across a wide range of life-science industries.

