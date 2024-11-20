News & Insights

Stocks

Eviden Boosts Finland’s Supercomputing Power with Roihu

November 20, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eviden, an Atos Group company, has secured a contract to deliver Finland’s new national AI supercomputer, Roihu, which will significantly enhance computing power and AI performance. Built on the BullSequana XH3000 hybrid platform, Roihu is set to triple the existing supercomputing capacity, supporting diverse applications and fostering educational access. This development positions Finland at the forefront of AI and computing innovation, complementing the EuroHPC LUMI supercomputer.

For further insights into FR:ATO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.