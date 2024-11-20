Eviden Boosts Finland’s Supercomputing Power with Roihu

Atos SE (FR:ATO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eviden, an Atos Group company, has secured a contract to deliver Finland’s new national AI supercomputer, Roihu, which will significantly enhance computing power and AI performance. Built on the BullSequana XH3000 hybrid platform, Roihu is set to triple the existing supercomputing capacity, supporting diverse applications and fostering educational access. This development positions Finland at the forefront of AI and computing innovation, complementing the EuroHPC LUMI supercomputer.

For further insights into FR:ATO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.