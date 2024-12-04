EVgo,GM charging deal exceeds 2,000 public fast charging stalls in the U.S.

EVgo (EVGO) and General Motors (GM) have surpassed 2,000 public fast charging stalls opened through their ongoing metropolitan charging collaboration. To date, EVgo and GM have built fast charging stalls in more than 390 locations in 45 metropolitan markets across 32 states as part of a longstanding collaboration to broaden access to public charging in amenity-rich locations, such as grocery stores, retail centers and city centers, while also serving customers who are unable to charge at home or work, such as renters and those living in multifamily dwellings. GM has accelerated the buildout of our nationwide network, inspiring range confidence for today’s EV drivers and the drivers we will welcome to the EVgo network in the years to come.” “Our collaboration with EVgo underscores our dedication to providing EV drivers with the best possible experience by expanding fast charging infrastructure across the country,” said Wade Sheffer, Vice President, GM Energy. “We look forward to continuing to offer premium charging experiences for years to come.” /

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.