Eversource Energy Highlights Clean Energy Strategy at EEI Conference

Eversource Energy, a major utility provider in New England, is set to present at the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference, promoting its strategic focus on clean energy and electrification. The company highlights its robust investment plan, aiming for significant growth in earnings and dividends through regulated investments. Eversource’s transition to a fully regulated utility, alongside its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, positions it as a key player in New England’s energy landscape, targeting substantial increases in electric demand by 2050.

