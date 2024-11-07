Evergy's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Evergy, Inc. EVRG reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 by 3.6%. The bottom line also increased 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.88.



EPS in the reported quarter benefited from new retail rates, FERC-regulated investments and growth in weather-normalized demand, partially offset by cooler summer weather, and higher depreciation and amortization expenses.



Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

EVRG’s Revenues



Revenues totaled $1.81 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion by 8.2%. The top line also increased 8.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.67 billion.

Evergy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Evergy Inc. Quote

Highlights of EVRG’s Release



Total operating expenses in the quarter were $1.18 billion, up 0.04% year over year. The year-over-year increase was due to SPP network transmission costs and a rise in depreciation and amortization expenses.



Interest expenses amounted to $143.9 million, up 5.2% year over year.

EVRG’s Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30 totaled $34.6 million compared with $27.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Long-term debt as of Sept. 30 was $11.57 billion compared with $11.05 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $1.59 billion compared with $1.55 billion in the year-ago period.

EVRG’s Guidance



Evergy reaffirmed its 2024 operating EPS in the range of $3.73-$3.93, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.84, a tad higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



The company established its 2025 EPS guidance range of $3.92-$4.12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.04, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



Evergy reaffirmed its EPS annual growth target of 4-6% from 2023 through 2026.

EVRG’s Zacks Rank



EVRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also deteriorated by 22.5% from the year-ago figure.



CNP generated revenues of $1.86 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion by 1.2%. The top line also came in 0.2% lower than the year-ago reported figure.



NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents by 5.1%. The bottom line also improved nearly 12.8% year over year.



In the third quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $7.56 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.45 billion by 10.5%. However, the top line improved 5.5% year over year.



Avangrid, Inc. AGR reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of 55 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents by 66.7%. The bottom line also increased 104% from the year-ago figure of 27 cents.



Operating revenues amounted to $2.08 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion by 3.7%. The top line also increased 5.5% from $1.97 billion reported in the comparable period of 2023.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.