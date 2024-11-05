Everest Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $443.3, a high estimate of $527.00, and a low estimate of $393.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.52% from the previous average price target of $436.67.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Everest Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $402.00 $406.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $517.00 $527.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $485.00 $496.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $406.00 $393.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $457.00 $440.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $527.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $403.00 $403.00 Andrew Kligerman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $405.00 $419.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $393.00 $392.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $438.00 $454.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Everest Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everest Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Everest Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Everest Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Everest Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Everest Group: A Closer Look

Everest Group Ltd is engaged in providing insurance services in the U.S., Bermuda, and international markets. It operates in Reinsurance and Insurance business. The Reinsurance operation writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies. The Insurance operation writes property and casualty insurance directly and through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents within the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, Europe, and South America.

Everest Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Everest Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.68% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Everest Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.88% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everest Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everest Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Everest Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

