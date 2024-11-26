EVE Health Group Director’s Interest Adjustments

EVE Health Group Limited (AU:EVE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EVE Health Group Limited announced a change in Director Gregory William Fry’s interest, with the expiry of 16 million unlisted options previously held. This adjustment leaves his direct holding at over 4.1 million shares and indirect holdings via family at substantial levels, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects. Such movements may pique the interest of investors monitoring director dealings for insight into company performance.

For further insights into AU:EVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.