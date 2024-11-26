News & Insights

EVE Health Group Director’s Interest Adjustments

November 26, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

EVE Health Group Limited (AU:EVE) has released an update.

EVE Health Group Limited announced a change in Director Gregory William Fry’s interest, with the expiry of 16 million unlisted options previously held. This adjustment leaves his direct holding at over 4.1 million shares and indirect holdings via family at substantial levels, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects. Such movements may pique the interest of investors monitoring director dealings for insight into company performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

