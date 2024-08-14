Evaluating Hess: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Hess (NYSE:HES) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Hess, revealing an average target of $169.6, a high estimate of $193.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. Highlighting a 0.82% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $171.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Hess among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $193.00 $212.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $166.00 $167.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Raises Outperform $172.00 $166.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $157.00 $165.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $160.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hess. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hess's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hess's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Hess

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Hess's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Hess's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hess's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.44%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hess's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

