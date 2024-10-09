Evaluating Chewy: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 3 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 7 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $31.2, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.91% from the previous average price target of $26.46.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Chewy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Kerr TD Cowen Announces Buy $38.00 - Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $28.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $24.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $21.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $24.00 $20.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $22.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $32.00 $26.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $18.50 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $16.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chewy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chewy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Chewy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Chewy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Chewy analyst ratings.

Get to Know Chewy Better

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Key Indicators: Chewy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Chewy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.63%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Chewy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 52.96%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CHWY

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage On Buy Jan 2022 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CHWY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.