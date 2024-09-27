Evaluating Autodesk: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 6 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $296.82, along with a high estimate of $325.00 and a low estimate of $257.00. This current average has increased by 8.5% from the previous average price target of $273.56.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Autodesk. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Jellison DA Davidson Announces Neutral $260.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $325.00 $316.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $295.00 $225.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Buy $299.00 $242.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $295.00 $290.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Neutral $285.00 $260.00 Nay Soe Naing Berenberg Raises Hold $299.00 $286.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $310.00 $275.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $313.00 $290.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $287.00 $254.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $257.00 $239.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $320.00 $290.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $275.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Neutral $260.00 $230.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $320.00 $305.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $316.00 $295.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Maintains Overweight $305.00 $305.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Autodesk. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Autodesk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Autodesk's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Autodesk's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Autodesk

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

Key Indicators: Autodesk's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Autodesk's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autodesk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autodesk's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Autodesk's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

