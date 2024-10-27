EV Resources Eyes Strategic Moves for Yanamina Project

EV Resources Limited (AU:EVR) has released an update.

EV Resources Limited is reviewing its Yanamina Gold and Silver project in Peru amid rising precious metal prices and interest from potential buyers. The project boasts a significant resource estimate, highlighting its strong economic potential as a bulk mining opportunity. The company aims to complete this internal review and discussions with prospective investors by early 2025.

