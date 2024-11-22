Euroz Hartleys Sees Strong Start with ECM Boost

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (AU:EZL) has released an update.
Euroz Hartleys Group Limited reported a net profit after tax of approximately $5 million for the first four months of the financial year, driven by a substantial 146% increase in ECM revenues compared to the same period last year. The company also saw a 7% rise in ASX broking revenues and modest growth in Funds Under Management to about $4.1 billion. With a solid balance sheet and a focus on team-based approaches, Euroz Hartleys remains well-positioned for future growth despite a mixed market environment.
