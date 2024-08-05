Europe's Fourth Largest Investment Manager Discloses $500M in Spot Bitcoin ETFs Amid Market Volatility

Capula Management, Europe's fourth-largest investment manager, has disclosed holdings of nearly $500 million in spot Bitcoin ETFs, as per an SEC filing today.

JUST IN: Capula Management, Europe's fourth largest investment manager, discloses it owns $500 million in spot #Bitcoin ETFs 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/AarPOFjrbt August 5, 2024

The firm reported owning $211 million in Fidelity's spot Bitcoin ETF (FBTC) and $253 million in BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), totaling $464 million. Capula's significant investment in Bitcoin ETFs reflects a further growing acceptance of Bitcoin among traditional financial institutions.

This investment aligns with a broader trend of institutional adoption, as more firms seek exposure to the potential upside of BTC. The SEC's approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has made it easier for institutions to invest in Bitcoin, providing a more accessible and regulated vehicle for participation in this burgeoning market.

And despite Bitcoin's recent plunge from $67,500 to $49,000, large institutions continue to show confidence in Bitcoin. Data from Arkham indicates that major players like BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and MicroStrategy are not selling their Bitcoin holdings, and are likely buying more.

You guys sold all your coins



… But



BlackRock

MicroStrategy

Grayscale

Fidelity



didn’t. pic.twitter.com/R2NY3rDPcQ — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 5, 2024

