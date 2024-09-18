European Publishers Reject Google’s Offer to Sell AdX, Seeking Broader Divestment

Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) made a significant concession earlier this year by offering to sell its AdX marketplace to end an EU antitrust investigation. However, European publishers rejected the offer, stating that divesting AdX alone wouldn’t resolve their concerns about Google’s (GOOG) conflicts of interest in the advertising supply chain. The investigation, initiated after a complaint from the European Publishers Council, accused Google of favoring its own advertising services, leading to the EU’s fourth antitrust case against the tech giant.





Google’s proposed sale of AdX marks the first time the company has offered to divest an asset in an antitrust case. Despite this, publishers argued that Google’s dominance across multiple layers of the ad tech sector required a broader divestment. EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager had previously suggested that Google divest both AdX and its DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) tools to address these concerns. While the European Commission is expected to issue a decision soon, sources say a forced divestment may only come later if Google fails to comply.





Market Overview:





Google offered to sell AdX, its ad marketplace, to resolve an EU antitrust investigation.



European publishers rejected the offer, seeking broader divestment from Google’s ad tech supply chain.



EU regulators may initially focus on curbing anti-competitive practices, with potential divestment orders later.



Key Points:



Google’s AdX platform is central to its advertising business, enabling real-time ad purchases by advertisers.



Publishers argue that Google’s presence across multiple layers of ad tech presents conflicts of interest.



Google’s ad revenue in 2023, including AdX, reached $237.85 billion, accounting for 77% of total revenue.



Looking Ahead:



EU regulators are expected to issue a decision on the antitrust case in the coming months, with a potential focus on ending anti-competitive practices.



If Google fails to comply, a divestment order could follow, forcing the company to offload more ad tech assets.



The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Google’s dominance in the global digital advertising market.



Google’s proposed sale of AdX reflects the mounting regulatory pressure it faces in Europe as antitrust concerns grow. Despite this unprecedented offer, European publishers remain unsatisfied, seeking more significant changes to the tech giant’s business structure. With the EU poised to issue a ruling, Google’s ad tech empire is likely to face continued scrutiny as regulators weigh further actions, including potential asset divestments.Looking ahead, the resolution of this case could set a precedent for how regulators handle large tech companies’ dominance in the digital economy. The future of Google’s advertising business, a critical driver of its revenue, will be closely watched as the EU moves forward with its decision.

