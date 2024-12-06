European Lithium Announces New Securities Issue

European Lithium Ltd. (AU:EUR) has released an update.
European Lithium Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of securities, planning to issue up to 57,058,824 securities, including 10 million options expiring in November 2025. The proposed issue date is set for December 10, 2024, as part of a placement or other type of issue. This move could attract attention from investors eyeing opportunities in the growing lithium market.
