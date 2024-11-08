News & Insights

Euro Sun Mining Secures Funding for Rovina Project

November 08, 2024 — 07:03 pm EST

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) has released an update.

Euro Sun Mining has successfully closed the first tranche of its private placement, securing gross proceeds of approximately C$469,502. The proceeds will be used to advance the Rovina Valley Project, a major copper-gold development in Europe. Investors received units comprising a common share and a warrant, highlighting potential growth opportunities for stakeholders.

