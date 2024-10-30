Eureka Group’s $70.4M Capital Raising Initiative

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited is raising approximately $70.4 million through a fully underwritten placement and an entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders to purchase new shares at $0.61 each. Institutional investors have already participated, with the retail entitlement offer now open to eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand. Ineligible shareholders will have their shareholdings diluted but may receive proceeds from the sale of their entitlements.

