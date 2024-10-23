Eureka Group’s $70.4 Million Capital Raising Initiative

Eureka Group Holdings Limited (AU:EGH) has released an update.

Eureka Group Holdings Limited has announced a significant capital raising initiative through a fully underwritten institutional placement and entitlement offer, aiming to raise approximately $70.4 million. Shareholders can subscribe to new shares at a set price, with the process being managed by MA Moelis Australia and Morgans Corporate Limited. This move, while resulting in some dilution of existing shares, is not expected to materially affect control of the company.

