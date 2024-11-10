News & Insights

Eumundi Group Targeted in SEQ Hospitality’s Takeover Bid

November 10, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Eumundi Group Limited (AU:EBG) has released an update.

SEQ Hospitality Group Pty Ltd has launched an off-market takeover bid for Eumundi Group Limited, offering $1.55 cash per share. Eumundi’s directors have unanimously recommended shareholders accept the offer, provided no superior proposal emerges and the offer remains fair and reasonable according to an Independent Expert. This move is likely to draw significant interest from investors tracking the ASX market.

