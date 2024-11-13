EU calls on Apple to stop geo-blocking practices on Apple Media Services

Following a coordinated investigation at European level, the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network of national consumer authorities and the European Commission on Tuesday notified Apple (AAPL) of several potentially prohibited geo-blocking practices that the CPC Network has identified on certain Apple Media Services, namely App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, iTunes Store, Books and Podcasts. The network requested Apple to align their practices with the EU’s anti-geo-blocking rules. The CPC Network found a number of limitations on Apple Media Services which, according to the network’s assessment unlawfully discriminate European consumers based on their place of residence. The Geo-blocking Regulation prohibits unjustified discrimination between EU customers on the basis of their nationality, residence, or place of establishment when they want to buy goods and services from traders located in a different Member State. Apple now has one month to reply to the CPC Network’s findings and propose commitments on how they will address the identified geo-blocking practices. Depending on Apple’s reply, the CPC Network may enter into a dialogue with the company. If Apple fails to address the concerns raised by the CPC Network, national authorities can take enforcement measures to ensure compliance.

