News & Insights

Stocks

Etruscus Corp. Eyes New Prospects in B.C.

November 22, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Etruscus Corp (TSE:ETR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Etruscus Resources Corp. has reported promising initial results from its 2024 exploration program at the Rock & Roll Property in British Columbia, highlighting the potential of a new rare earth element prospect and plans for a comprehensive drilling program next year. The exploration included significant geological mapping and surveys, leading to increased confidence in targeting the Zappa porphyry for future copper-gold deposits. These developments underscore Etruscus’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base in the Golden Triangle.

For further insights into TSE:ETR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETRUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.