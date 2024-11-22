Etruscus Corp. Eyes New Prospects in B.C.

Etruscus Corp (TSE:ETR) has released an update.

Etruscus Resources Corp. has reported promising initial results from its 2024 exploration program at the Rock & Roll Property in British Columbia, highlighting the potential of a new rare earth element prospect and plans for a comprehensive drilling program next year. The exploration included significant geological mapping and surveys, leading to increased confidence in targeting the Zappa porphyry for future copper-gold deposits. These developments underscore Etruscus’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base in the Golden Triangle.

