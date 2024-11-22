Etruscus Corp. Eyes New Prospects in B.C.

Etruscus Corp (TSE:ETR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Etruscus Resources Corp. has reported promising initial results from its 2024 exploration program at the Rock & Roll Property in British Columbia, highlighting the potential of a new rare earth element prospect and plans for a comprehensive drilling program next year. The exploration included significant geological mapping and surveys, leading to increased confidence in targeting the Zappa porphyry for future copper-gold deposits. These developments underscore Etruscus’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base in the Golden Triangle.
For further insights into TSE:ETR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.