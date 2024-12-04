Ethernity Networks Raises Capital Through Share Placing

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. has launched a placing to raise £130,028 by issuing over 97 million new shares, with CEO David Levi investing in nearly 5 million of them. This move is designed to boost the company’s working capital as it explores opportunities with potential customers. The new shares are set to be admitted for trading on AIM by December 10, 2024.

