News & Insights

Stocks

Ethernity Networks Raises Capital Through Share Placing

December 04, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ethernity Networks Ltd. has launched a placing to raise £130,028 by issuing over 97 million new shares, with CEO David Levi investing in nearly 5 million of them. This move is designed to boost the company’s working capital as it explores opportunities with potential customers. The new shares are set to be admitted for trading on AIM by December 10, 2024.

For further insights into GB:ENET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.