Eternal Hospitality Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

Eternal Hospitality Group Co., Ltd. reported a 13.6% increase in net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2024, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s comprehensive income fell by 32% compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in maintaining profit growth. Looking ahead, the company anticipates steady growth in sales and profits for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025.

