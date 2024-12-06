News & Insights

Eternal Hospitality Sees Sales Growth Amid Profit Challenges

December 06, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

Eternal Hospitality Group Co.,Ltd. (JP:3193) has released an update.

Eternal Hospitality Group Co., Ltd. reported a 13.6% increase in net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2024, despite a decline in operating and ordinary profits. The company’s comprehensive income fell by 32% compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in maintaining profit growth. Looking ahead, the company anticipates steady growth in sales and profits for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

