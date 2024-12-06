Estrella Resources Unveils New Share Performance Rights

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has announced the issue of 60 million new share performance rights, linked to key milestones in their Timor mining project, including obtaining a mining license and reaching a market capitalization of $150 million. These securities are set to vest by December 2027, aligning with the company’s strategic growth objectives in the region. Investors are likely to closely monitor these developments as the company advances its operations in Timor Leste.

