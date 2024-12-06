News & Insights

Stocks

Estrella Resources Unveils New Share Performance Rights

December 06, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Estrella Resources Limited has announced the issue of 60 million new share performance rights, linked to key milestones in their Timor mining project, including obtaining a mining license and reaching a market capitalization of $150 million. These securities are set to vest by December 2027, aligning with the company’s strategic growth objectives in the region. Investors are likely to closely monitor these developments as the company advances its operations in Timor Leste.

For further insights into AU:ESR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.