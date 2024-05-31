Estrella Resources Strikes High-Grade Manganese

Estrella Resources Limited (AU:ESR) has released an update.

Estrella Resources Limited has reported the discovery of the high-grade Dasidara manganese prospect in Timor-Leste, with assay results showing up to 58.4% manganese content. The prospect’s manganese is of exceptional quality, with low phosphorous and optimal iron-to-manganese ratios, making it attractive for smelting operations. The company is preparing for further trenching and drilling to quantify these promising findings amid a backdrop of surging manganese demand and prices.

