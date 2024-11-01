News & Insights

Estée Lauder Announces Leadership Changes for 2025

November 01, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

The Estée Lauder Companies is undergoing significant leadership changes as Stéphane de La Faverie is set to become the new President and CEO on January 1, 2025, succeeding Fabrizio Freda who transitions to a Special Advisor role until his retirement in 2026. William P. Lauder will step down as Executive Chairman in March 2025 but will remain Chair of the Board. These shifts come with comprehensive employment agreements and compensation adjustments, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on leadership transition and continuity.

