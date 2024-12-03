EssilorLuxottica downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded EssilorLuxottica (ESLOY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of EUR 248, up from EUR 232. The stock’s valuation is rich and UBS is mindful of risks such as tariffs, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.