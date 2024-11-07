Essential Utilities Board Member Resigns, Search Begins

Essential Utilities ( (WTRG) ) has shared an announcement.
Edwina Kelly has resigned from Essential Utilities’ Board of Directors due to increased job demands from a recent promotion. The company will search for a new director, temporarily reducing the board size to eight members. The Audit Committee will continue with three members, complying with SEC and NYSE requirements.
