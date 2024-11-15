News & Insights

Esprinet Group Denies Involvement in VAT Fraud Probe

November 15, 2024 — 04:51 am EST

Esprinet Spa (IT:PRT) has released an update.

Esprinet Group, a leader in high tech product distribution in Southern Europe, firmly denies any involvement in a European prosecutor’s investigation into VAT fraud and false invoicing. The company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, reported revenues of 4 billion euros in 2023 and is known for its commitment to digital transformation and green initiatives.

