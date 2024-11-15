Espey Shares Down Despite Solid Y/Y Q1 Earnings Growth

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ESP have lost 2.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s -0.8% change over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock moved -0.7% versus the S&P 500’s 2.8% change.

For the fiscal first quarter of 2025, earnings per share increased to 61 cents from 44 cents, reflecting the company's improved operational efficiency and a favorable product mix.

Espey reported net sales of $10.4 million, representing a 21.9% increase from the $8.6 million in the same period last year. These gains were attributed to higher sales driven by a robust backlog.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Quote

Other Key Business Metrics

The company ended the quarter with a backlog of $94.6 million, an 8.6% increase from the $87.1 million reported in the prior year. However, new orders for the fiscal first quarter were down significantly, totaling $7.8 million compared with $12.1 million a year ago. While this decline may raise concerns, Espey attributed it to timing issues and highlighted its efforts to finalize several larger contracts in the near term.

Net income rose 46% year over year to $1.6 million, up from $1.1 million.

Management Commentary

CEO David O’Neil described the quarter's results as "excellent and on par with expectations," citing strong sales and consistent operational improvements. He noted that the increase in earnings per share was primarily due to higher sales and a favorable product mix. Additionally, he expressed confidence in the company's ability to secure larger contracts, which could lead to higher annual order bookings compared with the prior year.

Factors Influencing Results

Espey's performance was bolstered by its substantial backlog, reflecting sustained demand for its specialized military and industrial power supplies and transformers. The higher revenue and net income underscore the company's ability to capitalize on prior years' strong order bookings. However, the decline in new orders highlights potential volatility in future revenue streams, a factor the company aims to mitigate by securing additional contracts.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.