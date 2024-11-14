Esco Technologies sees Q1 adjusted EPS 68c-75c, consensus 75c

Management expects Q1 2025 Adjusted EPS to increase 10 to 21 percent compared to the prior year first quarter and to be in the range of $0.68 – $0.75 per share. Consistent with prior years, revenues and Adjusted EPS are expected to grow sequentially throughout the year.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ESE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.