Eros Resources Announces Strategic Merger Plans

December 02, 2024 — 10:35 pm EST

Eros Resources (TSE:ERC) has released an update.

Eros Resources has announced a strategic merger with Rockridge Resources and MAS Gold, aiming to create a robust entity with significant mineral assets in Saskatchewan. The merger will see current shareholders of Eros, MAS Gold, and Rockridge holding stakes in the combined company, which will possess a strong balance sheet and leadership team.

