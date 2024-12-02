Eros Resources Announces Strategic Merger Plans

Eros Resources (TSE:ERC) has released an update.

Eros Resources has announced a strategic merger with Rockridge Resources and MAS Gold, aiming to create a robust entity with significant mineral assets in Saskatchewan. The merger will see current shareholders of Eros, MAS Gold, and Rockridge holding stakes in the combined company, which will possess a strong balance sheet and leadership team.

