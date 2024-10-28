EROAD and Geotab Partner to Expand Fleet Solutions

EROAD (ERDLF) has released an update.

EROAD, a leading fleet management company in Australasia, has announced a strategic partnership with global telematics leader Geotab to expand its offerings in the light commercial vehicle sector. This collaboration will integrate Geotab’s affordable hardware with EROAD’s advanced platform to provide a cost-effective telematics solution called EROAD Locate, targeting fleet operators in New Zealand and Australia. The partnership aims to tap into the growing telematics market, offering more businesses access to efficient vehicle tracking and management.

