Ericsson (ERIC) Set to Divest U.S. Subsidiary for Core Focus

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that it has inked a binding agreement with Koch Equity Development to divest its U.S.-based telecommunications solution provider, iconectiv. The transaction, valued at approximately $1 billion, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and mandatory closing conditions. Upon completion, Ericsson anticipates recording a one-time EBIT benefit of around SEK 8.8 billion.



iconectiv, headquartered in New Jersey, was acquired by Ericsson in 2012 as part of the buyout of Telcordia Technologies. Since 2017, it has been co-owned by Ericsson and a private equity firm, Francisco Partners. The U.S.-based subsidiary of Ericsson is recognized as a leading provider of network number portability solutions and data exchange services. It boasts a customer base of more than 5000, including major telecom companies like AT&T and Verizon.



Ericsson reports iconectiv business within its Enterprise segment. In 2023, the Swedish telecom equipment maker generated around SEK 1 billion in net income from this business. However, the iconectiv business has limited strategic synergies with the rest of Ericsson’s portfolio.



From a broader perspective, both Ericsson and its competitor Nokia have been struggling with a slowdown in 5G deployments in several regions. As the market environment remains uncertain, Ericsson is undertaking various initiatives to reduce costs, optimize its portfolio and focus on its core telecom equipment business. The divestiture of non-core assets, such as iconectiv, aligns with this strategy. The cash inflow from the sale will bring additional resources for Ericsson, enabling it to navigate through current market challenges, invest in growth initiatives and improve financial performances.



Ericsson is well positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The company continues to execute its strategy to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider and establish a focused enterprise business. Its patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio.



Shares of Ericsson have gained 45.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 49.8%.



