Erfo S.p.A. Sustains Growth Amidst International Expansion

Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo S.p.A. reports a steady financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with consolidated revenues of €4.72 million and a cash-positive PFN of €2.06 million. The company is expanding its international footprint, particularly in France, with plans to open more Diètnatural centers and strengthen its product offerings in the health and wellness sector. Despite a slight decrease in EBITDA due to increased marketing and personnel costs, the company remains focused on growth and innovation.

