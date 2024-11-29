News & Insights

eREX Co., Ltd. Unveils Integrated Report 2024

November 29, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

eREX Co., Ltd. (JP:9517) has released an update.

eREX Co., Ltd. has released its ‘INTEGRATED REPORT 2024,’ designed to enhance communication with stakeholders by providing detailed insights into the company’s initiatives and strategies. The report includes new sections like ‘erex in numbers’ and ‘value creation process’ to offer a systematic view of the company’s operations. This move aims to boost corporate value through improved transparency and stakeholder engagement.

