ERES Encourages Online Voting Amid Postal Delays

European Commercial Real Estate Ltd (TSE:ERE.UN) has released an update.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (ERES) is urging its unitholders to vote electronically for a special meeting regarding amendments to its declaration of trust due to potential postal delays. The meeting materials are available online, and unitholders can participate in the virtual meeting scheduled for January 7, 2025.

