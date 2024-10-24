ERA Drives Ranger Rehabilitation with Major Funding Boost

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. Class A (AU:ERA) has released an update.

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd. (ERA) is actively working on the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area, with significant progress in capping activities and water treatment processes. The company has launched a non-underwritten renounceable offer to raise approximately $880 million, with a substantial commitment from Rio Tinto, to fund ongoing rehabilitation efforts. Additionally, ERA is seeking to extend its authority beyond January 2026 to ensure the completion of all necessary rehabilitation activities.

