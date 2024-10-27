News & Insights

Equinox Resources Faces Drilling Setback Over Heritage Concerns

October 27, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Equinox Resources Limited (AU:EQN) has released an update.

Equinox Resources Limited faces a setback as the Western Australian Minister for Aboriginal Affairs declined their request for an infill drilling program at the Hamersley Iron Ore Project due to concerns about newly identified Aboriginal ethnographic sites. This decision impacts not only Equinox but also other major players like Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto, as the project holds significant economic potential with an existing Native Title Agreement. Equinox challenges the findings of the heritage survey that influenced the decision, arguing it was flawed and lacking in independent validation.

