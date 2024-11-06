News & Insights

Stocks

Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine Begins Production

November 06, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) has released an update.

Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine in Ontario has reached commercial production, marking a significant milestone after three years of construction amidst challenging conditions. The mine is expected to be one of Canada’s largest gold producers, aiming to generate 390,000 ounces annually for the first five years. With increasing throughput and recovery rates, the mine is set to bolster Equinox Gold’s production capabilities.

For further insights into TSE:EQX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.