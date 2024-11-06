Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine Begins Production

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) has released an update.

Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Mine in Ontario has reached commercial production, marking a significant milestone after three years of construction amidst challenging conditions. The mine is expected to be one of Canada’s largest gold producers, aiming to generate 390,000 ounces annually for the first five years. With increasing throughput and recovery rates, the mine is set to bolster Equinox Gold’s production capabilities.

