News & Insights

Stocks

Equinor ASA’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Progress

November 12, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Equinor ASA (GB:0M2Z) has released an update.

Equinor ASA has actively participated in its 2024 share buy-back program, purchasing 1,950,000 shares from November 4 to November 8, 2024, at an average price of NOK 255.6569. This brings the total buy-backs under the program’s fourth tranche to 4,100,000 shares, demonstrating Equinor’s strategy to return value to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:0M2Z stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.