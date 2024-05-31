EQTEC plc Raises Funds Through Share Placement

EQTEC plc (GB:EQT) has released an update.

EQTEC plc, a leader in waste-to-value solutions for clean energy, has successfully raised £350,000 through a placement, issuing 25 million new shares, alongside an additional 2.4 million shares to settle brokerage fees. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange around June 6, 2024. This will bring the total number of shares in issue to 221.7 million, with the remaining placement shares to be settled shortly thereafter.

