News & Insights

Stocks

EQTEC plc Raises Funds Through Share Placement

May 31, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EQTEC plc (GB:EQT) has released an update.

EQTEC plc, a leader in waste-to-value solutions for clean energy, has successfully raised £350,000 through a placement, issuing 25 million new shares, alongside an additional 2.4 million shares to settle brokerage fees. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange around June 6, 2024. This will bring the total number of shares in issue to 221.7 million, with the remaining placement shares to be settled shortly thereafter.

For further insights into GB:EQT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.