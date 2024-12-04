News & Insights

EQT Holdings Strengthens Market Position with Successful Acquisition

December 04, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

EQT Holdings Ltd. (AU:EQT) has released an update.

EQT Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed the integration of Australian Executor Trustees Limited, achieving higher than expected synergies and reinforcing its position in the trustee services market. The acquisition, completed under budget, has already boosted revenue and is projected to deliver significant financial benefits by FY26. This strategic move enhances Equity Trustees’ scale and expertise, further solidifying its growth trajectory.

