EQT Corporation price target raised to $34 from $32 at Piper Sandler

November 04, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on EQT Corporation (EQT) to $34 from $32 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes EQT delivered a Q3 beat driven by stronger volumes and lower capital spending. The company raised Q4 volume guidance on higher capex and lower curtailments, while activity levels remain consistent with prior guidance and unit opex is down about 3%.

