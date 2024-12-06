EQB Inc downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Graham Ryding downgraded EQB Inc (EQGPF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of C$110, down from C$126. Earnings adjustments were material this quarter, which reduces earnings quality, and impairments continue to move higher, notes the analyst, who has reduced the multiple to reflect what the firm views as “a fluid near-term credit and earnings outlook.”

