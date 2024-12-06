News & Insights

Stocks
EQGPF

EQB Inc downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

December 06, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Securities analyst Graham Ryding downgraded EQB Inc (EQGPF) to Hold from Buy with a price target of C$110, down from C$126. Earnings adjustments were material this quarter, which reduces earnings quality, and impairments continue to move higher, notes the analyst, who has reduced the multiple to reflect what the firm views as “a fluid near-term credit and earnings outlook.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EQGPF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.