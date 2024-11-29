News & Insights

EQ Resources Maintains Feasibility Study Assumptions

November 29, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.

EQ Resources Limited has reaffirmed its previous announcements, stating that the assumptions and technical parameters from its Mt Carbine Bankable Feasibility Study Update remain unchanged. The company advises investors to consider their own financial circumstances before making investment decisions, as the information provided is general and not tailored to individual needs.

