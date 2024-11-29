EQ Resources Maintains Feasibility Study Assumptions

EQ Resources Limited (AU:EQR) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
EQ Resources Limited has reaffirmed its previous announcements, stating that the assumptions and technical parameters from its Mt Carbine Bankable Feasibility Study Update remain unchanged. The company advises investors to consider their own financial circumstances before making investment decisions, as the information provided is general and not tailored to individual needs.
For further insights into AU:EQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.